Grady Quentin Pittard, Jr., born September 19th, 1943 in Tacoma, Washington, passed away early Tuesday, October 1st, 2019, in DePaul Hospital after a long, courageous battle with liver and kidney disease. He was 76 years old. He was a long-time resident of Norfolk, growing up through his teenage years in the Larrymore Lawns section of the city.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Grady Q. Pittard Sr., by his sister, Jennifer Mae Pittard, and also by his two dogs and sixteen cats. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Tesh Pittard, his brother Donald F. Pittard and wife Dorothy of Norfolk, his sister-in-law Jo Ann Kelso and husband Ted of Agency, Missouri, his niece Kellie A. Duncan and husband John (Mikey) and their daughter, Grady's great-niece Kendal Rayne Duncan, his nephew Donald A. Pittard of Richmond, by Tanya Cooper Taylor who was like a daughter to him, and her children, and by his therapy cat FeFe. He is also survived by two aunts, and many cousins of North Carolina.
Grady attended Norview High School and later served in the United States Army, stationed for three years in Butzbach, Germany. In 1972, he joined the Virginia Army National Guard, where he served 22 years with HQ Battery, III Artillery in Portsmouth, Virginia. He was retired from Paxton Company Inc. where he worked from 1967 to 2013. He thoroughly enjoyed his job and the people that he worked with, as he considered them close and dear friends. He also met his wife, Nancy, at Paxton Company and soon married in 1969. He was a member of the original Ocean View Baptist Church of Norfolk, Virginia. He was also a long-time and proud member of the Ocean View Lions Club for 28 years.
He enjoyed many things in life, including fishing, bowling, going to the gym, working in his garden, going to historical places, museums, and the zoo - he loved a good vacation. Most of all, he enjoyed his family and friends and loved them all.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all of Grady's compassionate doctors and the care he received from the staff at DePaul Hospital and Fresenius Kidney Care Dialysis Center on Tidewater Drive. Although he did not want to be on dialysis, he dearly missed his friends when he was not there. Also, a special thanks given to Barbara Watson, a long-time friend and co-worker from Paxton Company.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home Tidewater Drive Chapel on Saturday, October 12th from 6-8pm, and funeral service Sunday, October 13th at 11am with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery directly after service, followed by a reception at the funeral home. The eulogy for Grady will be given by Robert E. Pittard of Greensboro, North Carolina.
As Grady loved his garden, the family will be accepting flowers. Donations may also be made to the Ocean View Lions Club at PO Box 8423, Norfolk, Virginia 23503, and also to Billy Graham Ministries at 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. Last, but not least, give an animal a forever home and adopt a pet in Grady's memory.
Grady was not afraid to die, but he so dearly wanted to just be with his wife in his home. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019