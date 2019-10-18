|
|
Grant Everett Noonkester, 44, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on October 13, 2019.
Born in Kodiak, AK, he was currently working as a Lineman for Verizon. Previously he worked as a Commercial Diver for Seaward Marine, and also worked for Precon Marine. He is a member of the Verizon Union # 2201.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Amy G. Noonkester; two daughters, Deandra Lynn Noonkester and Shelby Marie Collins and her husband, Austin; his mother, Laurie Campbell; his father, Grant Noonkester; two sisters, Mikhael Selle and Faith Litrell; five brothers, Alan, Chad, Colter, Tucker, and Travis Noonkester; and a grandchild, Reagan L. Collins.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. The funeral will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 18, 2019