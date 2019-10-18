The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Grant Everett Noonkester

Grant Everett Noonkester Obituary
Grant Everett Noonkester, 44, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on October 13, 2019.

Born in Kodiak, AK, he was currently working as a Lineman for Verizon. Previously he worked as a Commercial Diver for Seaward Marine, and also worked for Precon Marine. He is a member of the Verizon Union # 2201.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Amy G. Noonkester; two daughters, Deandra Lynn Noonkester and Shelby Marie Collins and her husband, Austin; his mother, Laurie Campbell; his father, Grant Noonkester; two sisters, Mikhael Selle and Faith Litrell; five brothers, Alan, Chad, Colter, Tucker, and Travis Noonkester; and a grandchild, Reagan L. Collins.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. The funeral will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 18, 2019
