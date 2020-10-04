1/
Grant Jonathan Reynolds
PORTSMOUTH- Grant J. Reynolds, 24, died September 30, 2020. A native of Des Moines, Iowa, Grant lived life to find friends, call them family, and love them fiercely. Grant lived life to the fullâ€"he was an entrepreneur in the financial industry, was a published author in Christian blogs and magazines, and preached at conferences and in churches. He loved playing guitar, reading about Walt Disney, playing golf, and spending time with his wife and his family.

Survivors include his wife, Nicolette Reynolds; parents, Glenn and Amberly Reynolds, Jr.; brother, Corbin Reynolds; sister, Morgan Reynolds; maternal grandmother, Judy McConnell; and paternal grandparents, Glenn Reynolds, Sr. and wife Karren, and Brenda Mason and husband John. Grant was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bob McConnell.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, at 11 AM at Community Church in Western Branch, Chesapeake, officiated by Pastor Gary Brothers. Burial will be at St. Luke's Cemetery, Smithfield. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk, on Sunday from 4-6 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
OCT
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Community Church in Western Branch
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
