Grantland Ashley Shaw, 90, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Carolyn Shaw and siblings, Erma Ruddy and Elmer Shaw, Jr.Grant was born April 9, 1930, in Plymouth, PA to the late Bertha and Elmer Shaw, Sr. After high school, he joined the US Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. After retiring from the service he joined the Ford Motor Company, where he was fondly known as "Doc Shaw." After fully retiring, he and Carolyn loved traveling with their friends, Linda and Gary. Grant was known as the "YMCA Man," and performed at the Norfolk Admirals Hockey home games.Grant was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over 40 years, where he loved to sing in the choir. He could always be found cooking or washing dishes in the church kitchen and acted as the Class Treasurer for his Sunday School class. Grant helped organize the Christ UMC softball team, where he held a position as pitcher. He went on many mission trips and was an active member of both the United Methodist Men and the Wednesday Coffee Club.Left to cherish Grant's memory: his two daughters, Melanie Pinkerton and Valerie Mack (David); and three grandchildren, Ashley Price, Jessica Mack and Kyle Mack.The family wishes to thank his caregivers at Excellent Care of Norfolk, with a special measure of gratitude to Ana, who remained by his side when he was no longer able to accept visitors.A celebration of life will take place at a future date, when the family and church are able to accept guests. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at: