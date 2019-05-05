Graydon Banks Walker, Sr., known to friends as â€œGBâ€ passed in peace Friday, April 12, 2019 in Virginia Beach, at the age of 93. Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Jane Ann Watson Walker.He is survived by daughter Debra Lee Skluzak and her husband James of Chesapeake, VA and son Graydon Banks Walker, Jr. and his wife Sandra of Basseterre St. Kitts.Graydon will be forever remembered by grandchildren Terrence (Brandy) Skluzak, Lee (Yoko) Skluzak, Kelli Chastain, Marcella, Samantha and Stephanie Walker; and great-grandchildren Kayla, Terrence, Brayden, Brianna, Nico, Seth Skluzak and Tilden Chastain.Lovingly remembered by his companion of 18 years, Isabell Spence.The last of nine children, Graydon is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.Graydon was a World War II veteran and proudly served his country in the Air Corps. He retired from Prudential Insurance Company after 43 years.The memorial service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1pm, at Altmeyer Funeral Home at 929 S. Battlefield Blvd., VA. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to a . Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019