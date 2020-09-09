1/1
Grayson Jeffrey Goodove
1999 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grayson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grayson Jeffrey Goodove, passed away on September 3, 2020 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Grayson, born on August 30, 1999, to Michael and Michelle Goodove (Harry), was raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia where his family lives today. In addition to his parents, Grayson is survived by his sisters Gabi and Skylar, Grandparents Eddie and Harriet Goodove, Robert and Carolyn Harry, uncles and aunts Scott Goodove and Amy Goodove, Kirk Harry, Kaylyn and Steve Conner, and cousins Drew and Ella Goodove, Alexander and Chelsea Vaccari, and Connor and Paige Harry. Grayson shares his middle name with his uncle Jeff Goodove, who preceded Grayson in death. Grayson was a Junior at James Madison University after graduating from Cox High School in 2018.

Grayson lived life at the speed of light and brought joy, laughter, and a full heart to all of those fortunate enough to know him. He was a lifesaver in every sense of the word and loved being on the beach and gave back to his community as a Virginia Beach lifeguard during the past five summer seasons. With his piercing blue eyes and charismatic smile, Grayson's gift was that he brought energy and light to everything and everyone he came in contact with leaving all he knew with a compass for happiness and a guide to live a full life.

Including playing with his labrador retriever, Uma, his many and varied interests included surfing, snowboarding, SCUBA diving, swimming, playing his guitar, and listening to music. Too numerous to list, he was surrounded in life amongst "brothers and sisters" sharing a joke and a smile with those from his hometown, at JMU, and in a brotherhood like no other as member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. But mostly, Grayson had a strong and loving family relationship that transcended beauty and explanation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Virginia Beach Lifeguard Association (https://www.vblaguards.org/).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Altmeyer Funeral Home - Southside Chapel. Condolences for Grayson's family may be left at www.altmeyerfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved