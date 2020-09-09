Grayson Jeffrey Goodove, passed away on September 3, 2020 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Grayson, born on August 30, 1999, to Michael and Michelle Goodove (Harry), was raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia where his family lives today. In addition to his parents, Grayson is survived by his sisters Gabi and Skylar, Grandparents Eddie and Harriet Goodove, Robert and Carolyn Harry, uncles and aunts Scott Goodove and Amy Goodove, Kirk Harry, Kaylyn and Steve Conner, and cousins Drew and Ella Goodove, Alexander and Chelsea Vaccari, and Connor and Paige Harry. Grayson shares his middle name with his uncle Jeff Goodove, who preceded Grayson in death. Grayson was a Junior at James Madison University after graduating from Cox High School in 2018.
Grayson lived life at the speed of light and brought joy, laughter, and a full heart to all of those fortunate enough to know him. He was a lifesaver in every sense of the word and loved being on the beach and gave back to his community as a Virginia Beach lifeguard during the past five summer seasons. With his piercing blue eyes and charismatic smile, Grayson's gift was that he brought energy and light to everything and everyone he came in contact with leaving all he knew with a compass for happiness and a guide to live a full life.
Including playing with his labrador retriever, Uma, his many and varied interests included surfing, snowboarding, SCUBA diving, swimming, playing his guitar, and listening to music. Too numerous to list, he was surrounded in life amongst "brothers and sisters" sharing a joke and a smile with those from his hometown, at JMU, and in a brotherhood like no other as member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. But mostly, Grayson had a strong and loving family relationship that transcended beauty and explanation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Virginia Beach Lifeguard Association (https://www.vblaguards.org/
).
.