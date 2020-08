Greg "Jake" Jaquith passed away on August 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Moore Jaquith, daughters Jessica Jaquith and Katie Jaquith-Schweizer, son-in-law Eric Schweizer, grandchildren Jake and Summer, brother and sister-in-law Gary and Patricia Jaquith, as well as many friends and extended family. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com