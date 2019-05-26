|
Gregorio Hernando Albano, 86, died peacefully at home on May 16, 2019.He was preceded in death by his parents Mariano and Romana and his brother-in-law, Ray Tomayo.Greg was born in the Philippines and spent 20 years as a Chef in the Navy where he traveled all over the world. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Yvonne, his two daughters, Wendy Albano, and Corinne Anderson and her husband Reed, sister, Lita, brother Ike, and extended family.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 28 at 1:00 at the Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association, Medi-Home Health & Hospice, or SPCA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019