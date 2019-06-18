|
|
Gregory A. Banton
Gregory A. Banton, 60, passed away June 12, 2019, at home with his spouse by his side.
Born October 14, 1958, in Virginia Beach, Virginia to late Aubrey W. and Dorothy M. McQueen Banton. He was a Virginia Beach Master Firefighter for thirty years, worked ten years at Atlantic Shores Retirement Home, and eight years in the Army.
He is survived by his wife and stepsons, Sophie, Ryon Nance, Tommy Nance, Grace his daughter-in-law, and Sara his five-month-old granddaughter.
Brother Jerry Robinson and wife Nancy, Danny (deceased) and wife Diane, four sisters Joan Munden, deceased husband John, Barabra Thompson and husband Doug, Donna Glass and partner Lonnie, and Beth Brown.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2pm followed be a memorial service at 3pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Drive Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Memorial donations can be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA by visiting tmcfunding.com.
Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 18, 2019