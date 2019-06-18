The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Banton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory A. Banton


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory A. Banton Obituary
Gregory A. Banton

Gregory A. Banton, 60, passed away June 12, 2019, at home with his spouse by his side.

Born October 14, 1958, in Virginia Beach, Virginia to late Aubrey W. and Dorothy M. McQueen Banton. He was a Virginia Beach Master Firefighter for thirty years, worked ten years at Atlantic Shores Retirement Home, and eight years in the Army.

He is survived by his wife and stepsons, Sophie, Ryon Nance, Tommy Nance, Grace his daughter-in-law, and Sara his five-month-old granddaughter.

Brother Jerry Robinson and wife Nancy, Danny (deceased) and wife Diane, four sisters Joan Munden, deceased husband John, Barabra Thompson and husband Doug, Donna Glass and partner Lonnie, and Beth Brown.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2pm followed be a memorial service at 3pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Drive Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Memorial donations can be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA by visiting tmcfunding.com.



Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Download Now