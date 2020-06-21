Gregory D. Narron, 67, passed away on June 17, 2020 at his daughter's home after a brief battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his long-time love, Janis Kamm; dog, Windy; and his parents, Robert and Velma. He is survived by his daughter, Amber (Chandler); grandchildren, JoAnna, Riley, Lydia, and Liam; twin sister Pam (Sid); sister Terri (Dan); and brother, Andy (Jeanette).
He will be remembered for his love of the Eastern Shore, particularly Onancock, the water, carpentry, his stubbornness, and for living life to the fullest. Private services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.