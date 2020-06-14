Gregory Joseph O'Brien
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Joseph O'Brien, 51, passed away on June 7, 2020. Greg was born in Chandler, AZ to David and the late Catherine O'Brien. As the son of a military family, Greg grew up in numerous locations in the United States and Germany, which led him to Hampton, VA, where he met the love of his life, Angela Brown O'Brien. After an 11-year courtship, Greg and Angela were married in 2000 and settled in Virginia Beach.

Greg's lifelong passion was working on cars. He was a graduate of the Phoenix Institute of Technology, where he obtained his automotive technician degree. Greg worked at several dealerships and automotive repair centers in Hampton Roads and obtained his ASE certifications. Greg's extensive knowledge and outstanding reputation allowed him to ultimately open his own business, Twisted Wrench, LLC, where he worked on hot rods, muscle cars, custom vehicles, and daily drivers by appointment only and strictly based on word of mouth.

Left to cherish Greg's memory is his wife, Angela O'Brien, father, David O'Brien, brother, Richard O'Brien, nephew, Daniel O'Brien, mother-in-law, Virginia Brown, stepmother, Becky O'Brien, numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and a wealth of lifelong friends including his loyal Great Dane, Lincoln.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd in Virginia Beach. Guests are asked to wear a face mask in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Cancer Society or Great Dane Rescue of the Commonwealth in Greg's memory would be greatly appreciated. Greg's ashes will be interred at White Stone United Methodist Church, White Stone, VA, at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.hdoliver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
03:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved