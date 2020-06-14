Gregory Joseph O'Brien, 51, passed away on June 7, 2020. Greg was born in Chandler, AZ to David and the late Catherine O'Brien. As the son of a military family, Greg grew up in numerous locations in the United States and Germany, which led him to Hampton, VA, where he met the love of his life, Angela Brown O'Brien. After an 11-year courtship, Greg and Angela were married in 2000 and settled in Virginia Beach.
Greg's lifelong passion was working on cars. He was a graduate of the Phoenix Institute of Technology, where he obtained his automotive technician degree. Greg worked at several dealerships and automotive repair centers in Hampton Roads and obtained his ASE certifications. Greg's extensive knowledge and outstanding reputation allowed him to ultimately open his own business, Twisted Wrench, LLC, where he worked on hot rods, muscle cars, custom vehicles, and daily drivers by appointment only and strictly based on word of mouth.
Left to cherish Greg's memory is his wife, Angela O'Brien, father, David O'Brien, brother, Richard O'Brien, nephew, Daniel O'Brien, mother-in-law, Virginia Brown, stepmother, Becky O'Brien, numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and a wealth of lifelong friends including his loyal Great Dane, Lincoln.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd in Virginia Beach. Guests are asked to wear a face mask in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Cancer Society or Great Dane Rescue of the Commonwealth in Greg's memory would be greatly appreciated. Greg's ashes will be interred at White Stone United Methodist Church, White Stone, VA, at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.