Gregory Morrisette


1929 - 2019
Gregory Morrisette Obituary
Gregory Shelton Morrisette was born in 1929 in Norfolk, VA. to Dr. Hubert and Ms. Virginia Morrisette. He attended Granby High School and Woodberry Forest. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1951-1954. His first wife was Barbara Halstead, now deceased. He later married Marie Bowden and moved to Punta Gorda, FL where he remained until passing. He was of the Episcopal faith and an avid Ham Radio operator (W4TUT).

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Marie; brother, Thomas (Everyn); daughter, Carolyn Kubik; daughter-in-law Kathrine; grandchildren, Kirsten, Chase and Geoffrey; and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Virginia Leigh; sons, Gregory Jr. and Robert, and daughter, Gail.

Burial arrangements will be announced when complete. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from July 2 to July 3, 2019
