Gregory Todd Shuman of Kill Devil Hills, NC, passed away unexpectedly at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA, on July 29, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born February 21, 1975 at Portsmouth Naval Hospital and spent most of his early life in Virginia Beach, VA. He played soccer until he discovered the near-by Atlantic Ocean, where he surfed, sailed the family Hobie Cat and was introduced to body boarding, which became his passion. He also loved skiing and snowboarding. As a small child, the family moved to Key West, where his father was stationed for two years. There, he loved fishing, sailing, snorkeling, and diving for Florida lobster. It was also where he met his lifelong friend, J.J. Lauer of CO. He graduated from Cox High School in Virginia Beach and received his bachelor's degree in hotel/restaurant management from Virginia Tech University. Throughout his adult life, Greg worked in the restaurant industry. First in Wilmington, SC, briefly at Dockers' in Muskegon, MI, and spent the last eleven years in Tavernier, FL, working first at Cheeca Lodge and later at Robbies', in Islamorada. For the past seven years, he spent part of his winters with his brother Michael, in Ayampe, Ecuador. While there, he made friends from all over the world who shared his love of surfing and bodyboarding and the healthy lifestyle there. He is lovingly remembered by his mother, Shirley (Paul Lampe) Shuman of Grand Haven, MI; brother, Michael (Andrea Arube) Shuman of Ayampe, Ecuador; grandmother, Ann Satter and aunt, Henni Campbell, both of Grand Haven, MI; uncle, Steve (Marsey) Shuman of Petoskey, MI; niece, Chloe Shuman of Herndon, VA; cousins, Jennifer (Jason) Edwards of Ooltewa, TN, Stefanie (Graham) Passey of Danville, CA, David (Sarah) Shuman and CT (Janet) Shuman, both of Petoskey, Julianne (Chris) Mohr of Missoula, MT and Mitch (Laural) Shuman of La Fayette, CO. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Scott Shuman; brother, Christopher Scott Shuman; grandfather, John Damhoff; and grandmother, Georgianna Shuman. Greg will forever be remembered for his generosity, compassion and quick wit, with an infectious dimpled smile. A celebration of Greg's life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions to your local Humane Society are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Avenue, Grand Haven, MI 49417. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com
.