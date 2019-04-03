The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
More Obituaries for Gregory Gretes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory W. Gretes

Gregory W. Gretes Obituary
Gregory W. Gretes, 68, passed away April 1, 2019 A native of Norfolk he was the son of the late William and Anna Gretes .Mr. Gretes was retired from the Norfolk Police Department and had been a member of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation.Mr. Gretes is survived by his daughter Catherine Schultz and her husband Justin; Grandchildren Nathan, Christopher and Rachel Noetzel, and Matthew Schultz; his sister Joanna Goumenis and husband Peter.Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Norfolk with Father George Bessinas officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A Trisagion service will be held Friday afternoon at 5:30P.M. in the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.comMemorial donations may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019
