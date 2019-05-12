Gregory Watson Saine, 55, passed away on May 6, 2019. He was a life loving and caring guy who loved to hang out with his family and his friends. He graduated from Bayside High School in Virginia Beach, VA, and attended Old Dominion University. He enjoyed talking about current events, watching sports, playing "the train game," and always had his laptop and phone nearby. Greg loved driving down to Nags Head and spending time working on his beach house or just relaxing. He was involved in Lifepoint Church in Fredericksburg, VA, and enjoyed being around his church family. Greg was an avid ODU fan and always attended their football and basketball games. He was especially looking forward to the new football stadium that is being built. In addition, Greg was a business owner and always worked hard to do right by his partners, his employees and his customers. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Ann P. Saine of Virginia Beach; brother Douglas P. Saine (Deborah) of Leesburg, VA; sister Sandra L. Rice (Richard) of Virginia Beach; nephews and niece, Benjamin D. Saine, Zaccary J. Saine and Noelle D. Saine. Greg was predeceased by his father, James Watson Saine. The family will receive family and friends from 2-3:00 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 PM. The burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamsfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019