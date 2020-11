Or Copy this URL to Share

Wife of Fernando N. Smith and mother of Jordanne Graham, passed away November 7, 2020. Memorial Service Saturday, November 21, 2020 11am at Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Rd., Hampton, VA. Corprew FH, Portsmouth in charge.



