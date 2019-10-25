|
Grey Branson Baker, age 13, of King George, VA and Millsboro, DE passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident.
Grey was born in Portsmouth, VA on March 24, 2006 to Grey Skylar Baker and Kristy Marie Baker. He was currently an eighth-grade student at King George Middle School in King George, VA.
Grey was a joyful young man that loved surfing and spending time around the ocean. He has also traveled extensively in Europe enjoying time spent with his family. Grey enjoyed hunting and loved playing video games, soccer, hockey and being a Philadelphia sports fan. His loss is a void that can never be filled.
He is survived by his mother, Kristy Marie Baker of King George, VA; his father, Grey Skylar Baker and his wife, Colleen of Millsboro, DE; two sisters, Kaylee Baker and Alayna Hardee; his paternal grandparents, Grey and Pam Baker of Wilmington, DE; maternal grandmother, Tina Baker of King George, VA; an uncle, Garrett Baker of Rehoboth Beach, DE; great grandparents, Elvina and James Wilson of Delran, NJ and a host of great aunts, great uncles and cousins.
A visitation will be held from 10 AM to 12 noon on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE, where a prayer service will be held at 12 noon. Internment will follow at Conley's Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Grey's name to the Surfrider Foundation Delaware Chapter, PO Box 364, Nassau, DE 19969.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 25, 2019