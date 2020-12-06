Dr. Griffith John McRee, Jr., a lifetime scholar, husband of 35 years to Susan Rives McRee passed away on December 1, 2020. Born in Blackstone, Virginia on September 21, 1934, to Sarah Irby McRee and Griffith John McRee, he grew up in Richmond graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1952. "Grif", as he was always called, lived a rich, full and healthy life which included a 20 year military career, a 30 year academic career at Old Dominion University and enough spare time to indulge in his favorite sports of sailing and skiing. His social activities included a longtime volunteer position with Festevents, and he founded Hobie Cat Fleet 57. After high school graduation he entered the United States Military Academy at West Point, "Duty, Honor, Country", from which he graduated with the class of 1956. He was commissioned a second Lieutenant and soon married his first wife, Sara Lou Wendenburg. The next year they departed the United States for a three year military assignment in Germany, where his first son Grif III was born. Grif then received his requested assignment to the University of Arizona, where he received his Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. This is where his second son Carter was born. His following assignment was as the US Army's Liaison Officer to the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, where his third son Fletcher was born. Here he became fascinated with scientific research, but this assignment was cut short when he was sent to Vietnam in July of 1964.
Grif served in the Military Advisory Command, Vietnam, as the communications advisor to the commanding General of the Third Vietnamese Infantry Division. He was awarded a Bronze Star and an Air Medal for actions taken in combat with the Viet Cong. Upon his return to the United States he was assigned to the faculty at West Point where he taught mathematics. In teaching he found his ideal career! After two years at West Point, he gave up his active duty commission, joined the Army Reserve and entered graduate school at the University of Virginia. From there, in 1970, he received his PhD degree in Electrical Engineering. He then continued his teaching career at Old Dominion University, joining the faculty as an Assistant Professor. While at ODU, in addition to teaching, he was continually involved in research. Among other projects he worked with NASA's Viking One Mars lander team. He was a Professional Engineer and a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He was chosen Chairman of the University Senate, faculty representative to the Board of Visitors, Associate Dean of the College of Engineering and Technology and interim Dean of the College. He retired from the Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1967 and from ODU as the Associate Dean of Engineering and Technology in 1999. In the 21st century he started the ODU Emeriti Book Club. In 1985 he met and married the "love of his life," Susan, who blessed him with his only daughter, Blair, who gave him his only grandchild, Emma. They spent many happy years together on the ski slopes, on the water and at home in Virginia Beach. "Go Army! Beat Navy!"
He is survived by his wife Susan Rives McRee, sons Griffith John McRee III (Deborah McRee and her son Brian Fowlkes), Dr. Robert Carter McRee, William Fletcher McRee, daughter Blair McRee Camp (Dr. James Thomas Camp), granddaughter Emma Elizabeth Camp and his sister Elizabeth McRee Hodges. He was predeceased by his sister Helen McRee Hall.
A private service will be held at Grif's home church Galilee Episcopal Church. A celebration of his life will be held in the summer of 2021, when it is more socially accepted.
Memorial donations may be made to the United States Military Academy, West Point.
