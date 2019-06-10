|
|
Grover â€˜Glenâ€™ Dillard, 86, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on the 25th of May 2019. Born on the 1st of March 1933 in Wakeforest, WV to Grover and Leah Dillard and was the youngest of 5 siblings. Retired from the US Coast Guard, he is survived by his wife of 62 years Ritva Dillard, sons, Ray and Kalle Dillard, 4 grandchildren 7 great-grandchildren, brother Darrell Dillard of Arizona and many great friends and relatives all over the world. A memorial service celebrating Glenâ€™s life will be held July 13th 2019 by Pastor Harry Griffith at 1p.m. at Our Saviour Lutheran Church located at 4200 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the church. Condolences may be made to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 10, 2019