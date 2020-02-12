|
Grover Emory Brooks, 75, died on February 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Eleanor Gregory and Robert M. Brooks.
Grover served in the Army National Guard, was formerly a Chesapeake Police Officer and last worked for Jennette Brothers in Elizabeth City, NC before retiring to Edenton, NC.
He is survived by his wife Betty M. Brooks of Edenton; son Joseph Brooks (Stephanie) of Chesapeake; daughter Edith B. Armstrong (David) of Columbia NC; grandchildren Jordan, Ashley and Bailey Brooks; and a brother in law Jimmy Monds (Kitt); and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 AM. The family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:00 PM. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020