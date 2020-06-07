Guy Barrett Harwood (Pawpaw), left us to join his wife, Charlotte, on May 29th.
He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Barbero; granddaughter, Courtney Barbero; and caregivers, Tanika Martin and Tayler Wells.
Guy served in the United States Marine Corps for 30 years as part of EOD. He was a resident of Virginia Beach for 44 years.
Viewing will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, on June 8th, from 5 to 8 pm. The service to celebrate the lives of Guy and Charlotte will be held June 14th, 2pm at the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.