Guy Barrett Harwood (Pawpaw), left us to join his wife, Charlotte, on May 29th.

He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Barbero; granddaughter, Courtney Barbero; and caregivers, Tanika Martin and Tayler Wells.

Guy served in the United States Marine Corps for 30 years as part of EOD. He was a resident of Virginia Beach for 44 years.

Viewing will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, on June 8th, from 5 to 8 pm. The service to celebrate the lives of Guy and Charlotte will be held June 14th, 2pm at the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
JUN
14
Service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
