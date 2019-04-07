The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Guy L. Hampton Sr.

Guy L. Hampton Sr. Obituary
Guy L. Hampton, Sr., 88, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away peacefully in the hospital on April 4, 2019. He was a beloved husband and father and will be greatly missed. Guy was a long-time resident of the Portlock area, he was a graduate of Portlock High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and during that time he married his high school sweetheart, Florence "Ruth" Caphart. Following his service in the Marines, he served as the "authority of all things meat" as the meat manager at the BeLo Supermarket in Portlock. Guy was a long-time member and supporter of Raleigh Heights Baptist Church. He never met a stranger, he knew most everyone in Portlock and most knew him. He was pre-deceased by his mother, father, two sisters and one brother. Guy is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; son, Guy L. Hampton, Jr., and his wife, Robin; and his grandson, Jonathan.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Riverside Memorial Park, 1000 E. Indian River Road, Norfolk with Pastor Shannon Terhune officiating. Graham Funeral Home will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019
