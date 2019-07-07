|
|
Guy Edward Moneypenny, Capt. USMC Retired died June 10, 2019. Ed was born in Westin, WV to Guy E. and Mary I. Moneypenny on July 16, 1931. After graduation Ed joined the Marine Corp in August 1949 and retired in November 1979. Upon retiring he sold real estate.
He is pre-deceased by both parents; a sister and brother-in-law (Lavaughn and Junior Renzelli); a daughter Mary L. and son Guy Edward II. His survivors include his loving wife of 46 yrs. Beatrice; daughter Mary Louise; granddaughter Nichole Robinson; 4 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Bill Selley and his wife Bonnie and several nieces and nephews.
Ed was a fifty-year member of the Masons; Shriners; and the Loyal Order of Moose. Ed was elected and served as the Supreme Governor 2002-2003 for the Loyal Order of Moose.
A Memorial service will be held on July 8, 2019 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church located at 1589 Steeple Drive, Suffolk at 1 PM.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019