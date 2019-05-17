Gwendolyn Cushing Dobbs of Virginia Beach, Virginia went to her heavenly home on May 10, 2019. She was born on Oct. 11, 1922 in Old Orchard, Maine to the late Benjamin Hilton Cushing and Florence Woodman Cushing and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E.W. Dobbs Jr. Left to cherish her memory are four children, Jennifer Oram-Smith, Cush Dobbs and his wife Loree, Ann Wright and her husband David, and Jonathan W. Dobbs; eight grandchildren, Cassie Remoll and her husband Joe, Robin Oram-Smith, Rebecca Oram-Smith, Mandy Oram-Smith and her husband Chris, Caleb Dobbs and his wife Stacy, Jonathan A. Dobbs and his wife Laura, Chelsea Wright-Thompson and her husband Dexter and Rachael Wright Moser and her husband Brandon; six beloved great grandchildren, Ava, Alaina, Nicole, Lincoln, Griffin and Claire; her dear brother, Donald Cushing; her brother-in-law, Dout Brayley; her cousin Patti; and all of her beloved Cushing family and her many cherished friends. Gwen was predeceased by her siblings Ronald Cushing, Edward Cushing, Pauline (Cushing) Clough, Beryl (Cushing) Lowell, Benjamin Cushing, Lorraine (Cushing) Doughty, and Constance (Cushing) Brayley. Gwen adored her family and the annual Cushing family reunion on Long Island Maine where she spent her summers as a child. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Carpenterâ€™s House church, 3465 West Neck Road in Virginia Beach. Memorial gifts may be made to New England Seafarers Mission, Boston, Massachusetts 02210, www.neseafarers.org. Visit www.hdoliver.com to view details or send condolences to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 17, 2019