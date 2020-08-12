Gwendolyn "Mickey" Catlett Benvie of Chesapeake, Virginia passed away after a brief illness on August 8, 2020. Gwendolyn is preceded in death by her father, John R. Catlett, her husband Roland Bullard Sr., and her son Roland Bullard Jr. She is survived by her mother, Flossie Diggs Catlett, her siblings, LaVerne Forrest, Patricia Catlett, Benjamin Catlett (Blois), Karen Garrett, and her step-daughter, Diane Noble (Tyrone). A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, August 13, at Gloucester Field Cemetery, Hayes, VA. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Arrangements entrusted to Forrest Brothers Funeral Home, Hudgins.



