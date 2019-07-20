Gwendolyn JEWEL Smith Erwin. Gwenâ€™s middle name says it all: she was a precious GEM to all who knew her. Gwendolyn was born November 30, 1944 to James Allen and Juanita Butler Smith in Newark, New Jersey. She was educated in the Newark Public School System. After graduating from South Side High School- GO BULLDOGS! She was employed by Bell Atlantic Telephone Company. In March of 1966 she married her Junior High School sweetheart, Martin Luther Erwin, III (BKA â€œMartyâ€) and joined him in the Yokohama area of Japan where they spent three years, courtesy of the United States Navy. During this time their oldest son Carl Randall was born. In 1969, again courtesy of the US Navy, they were transferred to Rota, Spain, where another son, Scott Anthony was born.



In 1973, the family re-located to the Norfolk, VA area where theyâ€™ve maintained a home ever since. Until Martyâ€™s retirement in 1992, Gwen shared the hardships and pleasures of a Navy wife, handling the duties of raising two sons while her husband rotated between extended periods at sea and shore duty. Through it all, she bore it with grace and dignity while being employed until her retirement with Verizon Telephone Company. Concurrently, she was an active member of First Baptist Church Camelot, as her health permitted. Sadly, in her later years she suffered different ailments but for the most part she suffered in silence.



Left to embrace her memory and her quiet, unassuming demeanor, are Marty, sons: Carl and Scott, mother Juanita (Mama Nita), brothers: Roger and Keith, and sister Diedra and cousins by the dozens. She was pre-deceased by her father and brother Larry.



Public viewing will be 2-5 pm, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake, VA 23323. Services will be Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church Camelot, 1008 Sir Lancelot Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23323 followed by interment at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA. A repast will be held at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services immediately following committal. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 20, 2019