1/1
Gwendolyn McAlpin Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn Murphy, 91, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord at her home on September 22, 2020. Gwen was born in Botetourt, VA to Anne and Charles Waller McAlpin. In 1949, she married James (Jim) A. Murphy, Jr. Together they lived in Virginia Beach where they raised their niece, Linda Brewer. Gwen was a loyal and proud member of Kempsville Presbyterian Church. She always looked forward to fellowshipping with the Lord and her fellow believers. She was known for being kind, loving and generous to all. Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; niece, Linda; sisters, Billy M. Mynes and Hope M. Hall, both with whom she was very close.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews who she loved dearly, Tracy J. Hall, Raymond E. Mynes, Sheila M. Robadey, Jessica Schneider and Lorri H. Webb. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to LaKeesha Brown, Shirley Davis and June Bolick for their many years of dedicated care for Gwen. They were there every day to help in any and every capacity needed and to see Gwen through her final battle. A special thanks to Dr. Allen R. Fenderson for looking after Gwen in such a tender way, even to the point of making regular house calls.

The family invites you to an informal gravesite only celebration of Gwen's life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Faith Section, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Please visit her webpage at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 25, 2020
Such a beautiful lady. I cleaned for her for 10 years and learned so much from her. Love you always Miss Gwen.
Judy Blaylock
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved