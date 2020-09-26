Gwendolyn Murphy, 91, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord at her home on September 22, 2020. Gwen was born in Botetourt, VA to Anne and Charles Waller McAlpin. In 1949, she married James (Jim) A. Murphy, Jr. Together they lived in Virginia Beach where they raised their niece, Linda Brewer. Gwen was a loyal and proud member of Kempsville Presbyterian Church. She always looked forward to fellowshipping with the Lord and her fellow believers. She was known for being kind, loving and generous to all. Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; niece, Linda; sisters, Billy M. Mynes and Hope M. Hall, both with whom she was very close.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews who she loved dearly, Tracy J. Hall, Raymond E. Mynes, Sheila M. Robadey, Jessica Schneider and Lorri H. Webb. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to LaKeesha Brown, Shirley Davis and June Bolick for their many years of dedicated care for Gwen. They were there every day to help in any and every capacity needed and to see Gwen through her final battle. A special thanks to Dr. Allen R. Fenderson for looking after Gwen in such a tender way, even to the point of making regular house calls.
The family invites you to an informal gravesite only celebration of Gwen's life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Faith Section, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. Please visit her webpage at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com
to leave a note of condolence to the family.