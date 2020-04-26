The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Gwendolyn Parker


1952 - 2020
Gwendolyn Parker Obituary
Gwendolyn Parker, daughter of the late Jesse Randolph and Ethel Mae Parker, was born June 10, 1952 in Norfolk, Va. She peacefully departed her earthly life on April 22, 2020. Gwen was educated in the Norfolk public-school system attending Norview High. She had a 24-year career with Sentara Healthcare, retiring in 2011 after working in medical billing. Gwen was baptized in 2000 at Calvary Revival Church in Norfolk and attended for many years. Surviving to cherish her fond memories are four children: Michelle Lee (Curtis) of Norfolk, Steven Parker (Sheilah) of Newport News, Edward T. Parker (Valerie) of Cary, NC, and Erick Parker of Norfolk; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren; four brothers: Arlis Parker (Lisa), Broderick Parker (Bettie), Stanley Warren (Shirley), and Early Warren; four sisters: Beverly Blue, Marilyn White, Barbara Ann Rawls (Henry), and Vicki Streeter (Joe); one aunt, Jessina Hawkins; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A funeral will be held,11am, Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel. A viewing will be held from 12-6pm on Wednesday, April 29th, at the funeral home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
