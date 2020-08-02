The heavenly choir gained a tenor on July 27th when Cliff's battle with cancer ended. A life-long singer, he especially enjoyed his time in the Glee Club at the University of Richmond, the Cantata Chorus, the Charles Wesley Quartet (barbershop), and the choirs of Virginia Beach United Methodist and Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal churches. He loved listening to organ and choral concerts, especially acapella groups; the Virginia Symphony; and for change of page, Jimmy Buffett!! Cliff enjoyed living on Ocean Park Beach where he and Margaret spent countless hours with the "condo gang" and watching dolphins and sunsets from their balcony. He was proud of his service in the Army and liked to tell stories about howitzer training. He retired from Forsythe Caulking in 2010 and he and Margaret took many wonderful cruises and trips these last 10 years.



He is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, Robert (Angela); daughter, Catie; granddaughter, Ainsley; brother, Gordon (Betty); and numerous cousins and friends, especially the "Chester Boys."



Due to COVID restrictions, services will be held at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to either the Capital Campaign or the Friends of Music account at Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 560 West Olney Road, Norfolk, VA 23507; or Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, 3769 E. Stratford Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455.



