H. Clifford Inge Jr.
The heavenly choir gained a tenor on July 27th when Cliff's battle with cancer ended. A life-long singer, he especially enjoyed his time in the Glee Club at the University of Richmond, the Cantata Chorus, the Charles Wesley Quartet (barbershop), and the choirs of Virginia Beach United Methodist and Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal churches. He loved listening to organ and choral concerts, especially acapella groups; the Virginia Symphony; and for change of page, Jimmy Buffett!! Cliff enjoyed living on Ocean Park Beach where he and Margaret spent countless hours with the "condo gang" and watching dolphins and sunsets from their balcony. He was proud of his service in the Army and liked to tell stories about howitzer training. He retired from Forsythe Caulking in 2010 and he and Margaret took many wonderful cruises and trips these last 10 years.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, Robert (Angela); daughter, Catie; granddaughter, Ainsley; brother, Gordon (Betty); and numerous cousins and friends, especially the "Chester Boys."

Due to COVID restrictions, services will be held at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to either the Capital Campaign or the Friends of Music account at Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 560 West Olney Road, Norfolk, VA 23507; or Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, 3769 E. Stratford Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

7 entries
July 30, 2020
Margaret, words cannot express how sorry I am for your loss. I admired Cliff and his love for you and the example you provided for what being in love means. His voice will be welcomed in heaven! My thoughts, prayers and love are with you!
George Milton
Friend
July 30, 2020
Margaret, our thoughts and prayers are with you as you mourn the loss of Cliff. Your love and support nurtured his soul . Fondly, Susan and Steve
Susan Pearman
Friend
July 29, 2020
Margaret - I am so sorry for your loss. I still remember your beautiful wedding - what a cute couple you made. My prayers are with you and your family at this sad time. May Cliff rest in peace.
Sandra Ianuzi and Sandy Grice
Friend
July 29, 2020
It is sad to say farewell to Cliff. He was a friend, a staunch choir member, and a faithful supporter of music. He and Margaret were a shining example of two people who were deeply in love and who upheld and enhanced each other.
Glenis and Allen Shaffer
Friend
July 29, 2020
What a great guy Cliff was. What I remember most about him was that more than anyone else in The Chesapeake House, he was always quick to thank me for doing things for the building. He was a gracious gentleman and GingerBug really loved his gazpacho. He was a big giver and really loved his Margaret.
GingerBug & Kenny Snelling
Friend
July 29, 2020
t was such a pleasure to sing in The Charles Wesley Barbershop Quartet for many years with Cliff. He was an excellent musician but his wry sense of humor kept us animated. He exhibited great courage the last 4 years as he battled malignancy , and in no small part his support by wife, Margaret, boosted him so!
God has a place for Cliff , and in the future for his dear Margaret!
John Clarke
Friend
July 29, 2020
Our thoughts & prayers go out to you & the family. We’re so very sorry for your loss, but happy you two were able to cram so much love, fun & travel in the time you had together. I always enjoyed looking @ the pictures of your adventures.
Pam & Jay Graven
Family
