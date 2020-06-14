Herman Leon Hodges, a resident of Harbor's Edge in Norfolk, passed away on June 5, 2020.Born to Lela Old and John Arthur Hodges on June 4, 1925, Leon was raised on the family farm in the Hickory area of Norfolk County. After graduating from the Great Bridge High School, he attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Virginia. His studies there were interrupted by his service in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Upon returning to his beloved VPI, Leon graduated from the School of Business with a degree in public accounting.As a Certified Public Accountant, he built a distinguished and well respected career in Tidewater and beyond. Leon retired as managing partner of A. Lee Rawlings and Company in 1980. In addition to a noted professional career, he made significant contributions to his community as Chairman of the City of Chesapeake's Industrial Development Authority, as a charter member of Great Bridge United Methodist Church, and through service on numerous boards. Throughout retirement he found great enjoyment in meticulously tending to over one hundred hybrid tea roses and an expansive vegetable garden, as well as the pursuit of shooting a competitive round of golf. Sharing his roses brought Leon immeasurable pleasure, and they were often delivered in his signature #8 vegetable cans.Leon was predeceased by his wife of sixty-five years, Nancy Kathryn Agee. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Hodges Savage (Kemp, III); his son, John L. Hodges (Nancy); grandchildren, Kemp, IV (Kellie), Kate Sanderlin (Barry), Geoff and Grey Hodges; and great-grandson, Henry Sanderlin.The family would like to thank the assisted living caretakers and Steve Panus at Harbor's Edge and Dr. Charles Lisner and his staff at the Dedicated Care Center for their warm and devoted care.Due to coronavirus restrictions, services will be private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be in the form of contributions to Operation Smile or to the William S. Gay Scholarship at Virginia Tech, University Gateway Center (0336), 902 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg, VA 24061. Condolences may be offered to the family at: