Hallie Elizabeth Hightower, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the age of 96. Born in Gaffney, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Hallie Robbs and Jane Smith. She was married to the late William â€œShepâ€ Hightower, and was also predeceased by son, William, Jr., and daughter, Enid A. Hightower-Bennett.Hallie attended Hunter College of the City University of New York, where she received her degree in Elementary Education, and also received her Masterâ€™s Degree in Social Work. Hallie began her teaching career in The Bronx. After retiring from the New York City Public School System, she worked at the Department of Social Services, also in New York.After retirement, Hallie moved to Virginia Beach, where she assisted her husband with their civic duties as part of the Abingdon Village Homes Association. For entertainment, Hallie could be found holding court with her Holly Point clan playing various board and card games.Until her health dictated otherwise, Hallie was a faithful and engaged member of St. Thomas A.M.E. Zion Church, Norfolk, Virginia. Hallie never knew a stranger and freely shared her love and zest for life. She was bestowed the honor of Resident Ambassador at the Marian Manor Assisted Living Facility, assigned to welcoming all new residents in her wing.Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Pamela A. Hightower, Fort Meyers, Florida, and â€˜adopted daughterâ€™, Vickie Bright, Virginia Beach, Virginia; sister-in-law, Dorothy Kennedy; niece, Joyce Barron, and nephew John Kennedy, Valley Stream, New York; nephew, Phillip Ross (Luz Maria), Salisbury, Maryland; as well as many grand and great grand nieces and nephews; a devoted friend, Mrs. Wisteria â€œMikeâ€ Long, Virginia Beach, Virginia; and countless other devoted friends.A viewing will take place on Sunday, June 2, from 1:00 â€" 5:00 pm at Hale Funeral Home, 2100 Ballentine Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia. A private service will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that donations be made to in memory of Hallie. The body will be interred at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA www.halefuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary