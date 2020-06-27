Suffolk- Hampton Doxey, also known as Doc, 84, passed away peacefully at his residence on June 20, 2020. He was born November 15, 1935 to Hampton B. Doxey Sr and Janie Saunders Overton in South Norfolk. He attended South Norfolk High School after which he entered the United States Air Force. He was a very proud Vietnam War veteran and served his country for 20 years. He joined the Civil Service in the Navy's Public Works Center, Norfolk, from which he retired after 25 years.



Hampton was an avid bowler. After he retired he bowled on several league teams throughout Chesapeake. He also enjoyed his Card Club with friends, taking bus trips to casinos and plays and Caribbean cruises.



He is predeceased by his parents and his loving wife of 45 years, Connie Payne Doxey who passed in 2001. He is survived by his sister, Bessie Feske and her daughter Debra of Virginia Beach. His brother in law, Paul Payne and wife Sherrie of Moyock, NC. He also leaves behind his dear friend and companion, Barbara Daniels of Portsmouth.



It was his wish to be cremated and have no service.



We would like to thank the staff at Harmony of Harbour View for their fine care.



