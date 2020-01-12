The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home - Cape Charles
119 Pine St
Cape Charles, VA 23310
(757) 331-2725
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home - Cape Charles
119 Pine St
Cape Charles, VA 23310
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Capeville United Methodist Church
Hank Lindeman Obituary
Henry Edward Lindeman III, better known as Hank, 66, husband of Michele L. Spray Lindeman and a resident of Eastville, VA, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his residence. A native of Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Henry Edward Lindeman, Jr. and the late Adele Annette Van Dresser Lindeman. He was the owner of East Coast Cedar Co., Inc., Pier 33 On The Cheboygan LLC, and Magnetic North Michigan LLC.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by eleven brothers and sisters, Christine McGee and her husband, Jim, of Albuquerque, NM, Colleen Lindeman and her husband, John Waisanen of Cheboygan, MI, Robertta Lindeman and her husband, James Meredith of Farmington Hills, MI, Adele Tatta and her partner, John Schlabach, of Chapel Hill, NC, Charles Lindeman and his wife, Diane, of Long Beach, CA, Dennis Lindeman and his wife, Christine Etienne, of Petoskey, MI, Mary Jo Lindeman of Cheboygan, Barbara Saunders and her husband, Brian, of Huntsville, AL, Gregory Lindeman and his wife, Sheila, of Cheboygan, Jerome Lindeman and his wife, Darla, of Hendersonville, NC, and John Lindeman and his wife, Donna, of Northville, MI; father-in-law, R. Dale Spray of Cheboygan; sister-in-law, Jeanine Lenski of Virginia Beach, VA; two brothers-in-law, Timothy Spray and his wife, Angela, of Wildwood, MO, and Patrick Spray and his wife, Natalie, of Greenville, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Capeville United Methodist Church with Reverend Linda Lowe officiating. Family will join friends at Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home Monday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Canine Companions for Independence, PO Box 446, Santa Rosa, CA 95402-0446 or CCI.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020
