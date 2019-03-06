Harold D. Dean was born on July 30, 1943 in Windale, NC and gained his heavenly wings March 2, 2019 with his loving, devoted wife, Vivian at his side. Harold attended Norfolk Public Schools and spent over 20 years in the U. S. Army defending our nation in a host of overseas and stateside locations, including three tours in Vietnam. He was a member of Queen Street Baptist Church, where he served as a faithful member of the Male Usher Board and the Menâ€™s Ministry as well as other ministries of the church. Harold is survived by his daughter, Meghan (Jeremy), son Jamie (Amber); loving mother Margaret D. Edwards; sisters, Sylvia Lawson (Mark) and Portia DeMary; brother, Jeral Dean (Renee); his grandchildren, Trey, Anthony, Brandon, Isaiah and Zoe (who were never forgotten and always in his heart); nieces, nephews and a host of medical professionals he met along the way. A viewing will be held, 3-6pm and the wake service will commence at 6pm, Wednesday, March 6 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Ave. The funeral will be held, 11am, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Queen Street Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Queen Street Baptist Church or the Southeastern Food Bank. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary