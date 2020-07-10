1/
Harold D. Smith Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold D. Smith Jr., 73, of Portsmouth, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 surrounded in love by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold D. Smith Sr. and Barbara Benton.

Harold dedicated much of his life to Freemasonry and volunteered in many different roles in the community to include President of the Auxiliary at Obici Hospital in Suffolk, Va. and was on the board of directors for Olde Mill Creek. He provided medical transport for children with the Shriners and frequently volunteered for the Norfolk school system.

Harold was a huge fan of Nascar and The New England Patriots. He loved being on the golf course, attending theatre, fishing, and traveling with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Everett Smith of 23 years; brother, Jeffrey Smith; daughter, Tina Smith De Pedro; son, Christian Everett and daughter, Jamie Spina; granddaughter, Delaney Elkins and three grandsons, Joshua Elkins and Ryan Smith and Ciaran Evans and his best friend Joel Kirshon. He was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend.

Funeral visitation will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM at Baker Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane Suffolk, Va. 23435(masks will be provided).

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the wonderful help and care given by Grace Hospice. In Lieu of Flowers the family would prefer donations to, Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or The National Kidney Foundation 30 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-1316
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved