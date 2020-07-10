Harold D. Smith Jr., 73, of Portsmouth, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 surrounded in love by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold D. Smith Sr. and Barbara Benton.
Harold dedicated much of his life to Freemasonry and volunteered in many different roles in the community to include President of the Auxiliary at Obici Hospital in Suffolk, Va. and was on the board of directors for Olde Mill Creek. He provided medical transport for children with the Shriners and frequently volunteered for the Norfolk school system.
Harold was a huge fan of Nascar and The New England Patriots. He loved being on the golf course, attending theatre, fishing, and traveling with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Everett Smith of 23 years; brother, Jeffrey Smith; daughter, Tina Smith De Pedro; son, Christian Everett and daughter, Jamie Spina; granddaughter, Delaney Elkins and three grandsons, Joshua Elkins and Ryan Smith and Ciaran Evans and his best friend Joel Kirshon. He was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend.
Funeral visitation will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM at Baker Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane Suffolk, Va. 23435(masks will be provided).
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the wonderful help and care given by Grace Hospice. In Lieu of Flowers the family would prefer donations to, Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or The National Kidney Foundation
30 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com