Harold Dean Vaughan, 86, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 20, 2019.Born in Fries, Virginia, he was the son of the late Delbert and Lola Vaughan. Mr. Vaughan was a member of Great Bridge United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Wanda Vaughan; sons, Alan Vaughan (Brenda) and Zack Vaughan (Sarah); grandchildren, Crystal Berteau (Ben), Christian Vaughan, and Maddie Vaughan; a sister, Linda Reeves; and a brother, Bo Vaughan, as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family.A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Great Bridge United Methodist Church, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends after the service at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at .Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 23, 2019