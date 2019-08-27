|
|
Franklin - Harold Eddie "Shorty" Lock, 72, passed away August 24, 2019 in Hunter Holmes McGuire Medical Center in Richmond. Shorty was born in Lakeland, FL and reared in Norfolk, a son of Mary Jo Smith Lock and the late James Franklin Lock and was also predeceased by his brother, James Franklin Lock, Jr. He was a 1967 graduate of Maury High School, served in the Army and was the owner of Courtland USA. Shorty was a collector of antique cars, a member of the National Rifle Association, and was affiliated with several Hot Rod clubs. He was known for his generosity to many charities.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother; two sisters Dorothy F. "Dottie" Wiest (Charles) and Frances J. "Fran" Fogle; many nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM, Friday, August 30, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home with Rev. Charles N. Wiest officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home and suggests that memorial donations be made to a local SPCA. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019