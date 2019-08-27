The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME
206 W. 4TH AVENUE
Franklin, VA 23851-1734
(757) 562-4144
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME
206 W. 4TH AVENUE
Franklin, VA 23851-1734
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME
206 W. 4TH AVENUE
Franklin, VA 23851-1734
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Lock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold E. "Shorty" Lock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold E. "Shorty" Lock Obituary
Franklin - Harold Eddie "Shorty" Lock, 72, passed away August 24, 2019 in Hunter Holmes McGuire Medical Center in Richmond. Shorty was born in Lakeland, FL and reared in Norfolk, a son of Mary Jo Smith Lock and the late James Franklin Lock and was also predeceased by his brother, James Franklin Lock, Jr. He was a 1967 graduate of Maury High School, served in the Army and was the owner of Courtland USA. Shorty was a collector of antique cars, a member of the National Rifle Association, and was affiliated with several Hot Rod clubs. He was known for his generosity to many charities.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother; two sisters Dorothy F. "Dottie" Wiest (Charles) and Frances J. "Fran" Fogle; many nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM, Friday, August 30, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home with Rev. Charles N. Wiest officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home and suggests that memorial donations be made to a local SPCA. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME
Download Now