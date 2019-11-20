|
|
Harold E. Richlie 61, passed away peacefully November 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Robin and two step children Leigh Ann, Andrew, his son in-law, Wes, and his 3 grandchildren who he adored, Aubrey, Carter and Weston who affectionately call him grand-daddy.
Harold grew up in Virginia Beach, graduated from First Colonial High School class of 76 and attended Old Dominion University earning a degree in business.
As a trim carpenter and home builder by trade, Harold also loved reading, solving puzzles, fishing, golfing and baseball. His laugh was infectious and all within earshot had no choice but to laugh along.
Harold took fashion queues from no-one. His signature look was exclusive and uniquely different every day; a baggy shirt, comfortable pants, boat shoes and a ball cap.
If Harold could sum up his life it would beâ€¦
"I just tried to do the best I could. Sometimes I succeeded and sometimes I failed. Being unorganized was how I managed life. Even with my jokes, antics and complaints I really loved people and ALL animals especially my beloved pets, Foxy, Katie, Suzi Q. (aka Monk), Lily and Spice.
I want to thank all the people along the way; those who loved me, helped me, cared for me and laughed with me. Knowing you all is what made my life worthwhile. If you want to do something to honor my memory I'd like to suggest:
- Show kindness to animals and instead of wasting your money on flowers give a donation, in my memory to the Virginia Beach SPCA
- Write a letter to someone letting them know how they inspire you
- Put your phone away and talk to a kid about their hopes and dreams
- Forgive someone who doesn't deserve it
- Make someone smile today if it's in your power to do so"
A celebration of Harold's life will be held on November 23rd at 11:00 am at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Norfolk, VA 23502. Dress comfortably for this celebrationâ€¦ Harold would have!
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 20, 2019