|
|
Harold Gene Bigelow, 61 years old, passed away peacefully at home in Virginia Beach, VA on Saturday, January 25, 2020. His faith in God, his strong will to live and the love and prayers of family and friends made it possible for Harold to enjoy the finals months of his life. His sense of humor was unwavering.
Harold was born on March 8, 1958, in Aurora, Missouri. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Jennifer Cahoon Bigelow; son, Jeremy Wayne Bigelow (Katherine); daughter, Heather Bigelow Sabri (Abdelhak); grandson, John Henry Bigelow; and his father Richard Bigelow (Sue). He is also survived by three brothers; Montie Bigelow (Elaine), Steve Bigelow (Pam), and Ronald Bigelow (Cindy); one sister, Melissa Teets; and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his mother, Beverly Lopes and stepfather, James Lopes.
Throughout his life Harold maintained a kind, loving, giving, sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and heart of many, who even now are being changed by his witness of constant nurturing love and faith.
Harold was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. His hunting excursions to Maine, Colorado, Newfoundland, and British Columbia were among his favorites.
Harold was employed by D. E. Kirby, Inc. from 1985 until retirement in 2018. During his 33-year career he worked with passion, integrity, and energy. By his death, all people who knew him will miss a vibrant individual with a rare friendliness and charm of personality.
The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from too many to name individually.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 AM at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation (garysinisefoundation.org) or to Catch-A-Dream Foundation (catchadream.org) in memory of Harold Bigelow.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020