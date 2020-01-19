|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Harold George Polson, 72, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Haines City, FL. He was born in Bryson City, NC to the late Jack A. and Ella A. Polson. Harold served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army and retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, shop 11.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Trudy Polson; a step-son, James Dutscher and his wife Renata; a granddaughter, Natasha Goachcthaler and her husband Toby; and great granddaughter, Leonie; a brother, Robert R. Polson of Portsmouth; a sister, Deborah Finch and her husband Joseph of Chesapeake; two nephews, Jack and Robert Ray Polson, Jr. of Portsmouth and their families.
Arrangements are handled by Oak Ridge Funeral Home in Haines City, FL.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020