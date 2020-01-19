Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Polson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold George Polson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold George Polson Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Harold George Polson, 72, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Haines City, FL. He was born in Bryson City, NC to the late Jack A. and Ella A. Polson. Harold served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army and retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, shop 11.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Trudy Polson; a step-son, James Dutscher and his wife Renata; a granddaughter, Natasha Goachcthaler and her husband Toby; and great granddaughter, Leonie; a brother, Robert R. Polson of Portsmouth; a sister, Deborah Finch and her husband Joseph of Chesapeake; two nephews, Jack and Robert Ray Polson, Jr. of Portsmouth and their families.

Arrangements are handled by Oak Ridge Funeral Home in Haines City, FL.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -