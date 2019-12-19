The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Harold J. Eacker


1930 - 2019
Harold J. Eacker Obituary
Harold J. Eacker of the 1000 block of Sharon Dr., Chesapeake, VA departed this life on December 16, 2019. Harold was born in Gloversville, NY on June 27, 1930 to the late Harold and Claire Eacker.

Harold was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean conflict. He was a longtime employee of the U.S. Government, retiring as a supervisor in the Public Works Department in 1994 after 30 years of service. Harold was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Tidewater Region. He enjoyed his retirement years doing what he loved, which was restoring and riding Indian Motorcycles and flying.

Harold is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Evy Eacker; he also leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Susan Eacker Bailey and Sharon Eacker Stevens; sister, Rose Marie Sauve and her husband, Arthur; and numerous other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake.

A service to celebrate Harold's life will begin at 2 p.m. The family invites you to join them in the reception center of the funeral home immediately following the service. To view the service if unable to attend or to leave a condolence to the family, please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 19, 2019
