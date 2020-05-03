Harold Leonard Smith Jr. (Smitty), 88, passed away April 30, 2020 in a local hospital.



He was born on January 21, 1932 to the late Martha R. and Harold L. Smith Sr. in Harrisburg, PA. Raised in Norfolk, he graduated from Granby High School in 1950.



He served as an NCO in the Marine Corps for two years before going to work for VEPCO, and finished his career in the Heating Oil business until retirement. He was an active member of the Kempsville Lions Club and loved working their golf tournaments, broom sales and Christmas trees sales until he was no longer able. He spent several years as a volunteer at Kempsville Elementary and Kempsville Middle schools.



Affectionately known as "Pop" his favorite thing to do was spend time with family.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years Marianne E. Smith of Va. Beach, his sister Arlene S. Smith of Va. Beach, 2 sons, Steve Smith and David Smith both of Suffolk, a daughter Arlene Firnstahl and her husband Chuck of Va. Beach, and 2 granddaughters, Ashley Firnstahl and Brittanie Smith, and his grand dog Lily.



Pop was loved and cherished by so many people and though he is no longer with us he will never be forgotten. A memorial service will be held at later date.



