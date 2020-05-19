Thank you for the conversations we would have, all while doing our lawns. You simply exemplified and showed what a neighbor should be! You will be missed. Blessings to the family, you are in our prayers!
George and Valerie Davis
Harold L. Perkins, Jr. of Norfolk will be funeralized at a graveside service on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Norfolk State University, and Howard University School of Law. He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. During his career, he was employed by the Virginia Employment Commission, was a financial consultant, taught business law at Hampton University, and was a substitute teacher after his retirement. He engaged in many religious, civic, and philanthropic endeavors, including outreach ministries, charities, and animal rescue. He transitioned peacefully on May 11, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He is survived by his wife and his daughter, Dr. Annie S. Perkins and Dr. Julie Ann Perkins; brothers and sisters, Bruce L. Perkins, Sr., Esq. (Wanda), FBI Supervisory Special Agent (retired) Raymond C. Bloomer, Jr. (Lorraine), Audwin Perkins (Lavanda), Beverly P. Williams (the Reverend Michael Williams), and Bertoma DeLoatch; his uncles Rudolph (Juanita), Elmo (Brenda), and Ralph (Linda) Perkins, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends across the United States. He was pre-deceased by his parents and step-parents Gilda and Raymond Bloomer and Harold and Shirley Perkins; by his sister Patricia Perkins, by his aunts Lula Bloomer Jewell, Helen Pearl Smith, Ruby Godfrey, and Rebecca Perkins, and by his uncles Ralph Lamb, Frank, Russell, Zion, Eugene, Leon, and Charles Perkins. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
