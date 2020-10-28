1/1
Harold Linwood Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold L. Johnson, in the quiet mist of October 22, 2020 entered into his eternal rest. Born on June 8, 1952, he is preceded in death John V. Johnson Sr., his father, Shirley J. Johnson, his mother, John V. Johnson Jr., his brother, Venetia Quiero and Constance Hughes, his sisters. His loving companion FeFe (dog). He is survived by his siblings: Maria A. Parker (Johnny),

Robert L. Johnson (Rose), June Wright (Eric), and Andrea Johnson. He leaves a son, Carlos Kearney, and daughters, LaToya Holley, Deneen Evans Burnham, and Pat Watty. Harold was blessed with a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a large extended family, a special friend (Paulette Jones), and a bonus son, Leonard. Harold attended Booker T. Washington High School. He was employed with Snow Jr, and King Masonry for 20 years when he retired. During his tenure at Snow Jr. and King, he was responsible for making mortar and concrete. He also erected various scaffolds. He took pride in being a safety monitor on numerous jobs. Harold was a person that loved to travel. He could not wait to share his experiences that he had in Canada, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and the Virgin Islands, just to name a few. Harold' s passion was softball. He was the pitcher for ILA 1248. His team was inducted into the VA Hall of Fame in 2012.

Your journey is now complete.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved