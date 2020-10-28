Harold L. Johnson, in the quiet mist of October 22, 2020 entered into his eternal rest. Born on June 8, 1952, he is preceded in death John V. Johnson Sr., his father, Shirley J. Johnson, his mother, John V. Johnson Jr., his brother, Venetia Quiero and Constance Hughes, his sisters. His loving companion FeFe (dog). He is survived by his siblings: Maria A. Parker (Johnny),



Robert L. Johnson (Rose), June Wright (Eric), and Andrea Johnson. He leaves a son, Carlos Kearney, and daughters, LaToya Holley, Deneen Evans Burnham, and Pat Watty. Harold was blessed with a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a large extended family, a special friend (Paulette Jones), and a bonus son, Leonard. Harold attended Booker T. Washington High School. He was employed with Snow Jr, and King Masonry for 20 years when he retired. During his tenure at Snow Jr. and King, he was responsible for making mortar and concrete. He also erected various scaffolds. He took pride in being a safety monitor on numerous jobs. Harold was a person that loved to travel. He could not wait to share his experiences that he had in Canada, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and the Virgin Islands, just to name a few. Harold' s passion was softball. He was the pitcher for ILA 1248. His team was inducted into the VA Hall of Fame in 2012.



Your journey is now complete.



