Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Resources
Harold Loman Shepherd Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Harold Shepherd, 84, died December 28, 2019. A native of Person County, NC, he was predeceased by his parents, Eddie and Lelia Shepherd; son, Harold "Bubba" Shepherd; and siblings, Joe Bill, Keith, Noel, Arthur and Jimmie Shepherd. Harold was a retired Air Force Vietnam veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Cleo M. Shepherd; daughter, Donna L. Shepherd; sister, Lila Smith; three brothers, Moses, Cecil and Richard Shepherd; five grandchildren, Greg, Christina, A.J., Shannon, and Randy Shepherd; and four great-grandchildren, William "Tripp" Runyon, Kori Shepherd, Randy Shepherd and Kenai Shepherd.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Scott Pond. Burial will be in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4-6 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020
