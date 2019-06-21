|
Harold Hodge Was a retired Navy Chief ,Was a devoted husband of Judith Hodge and was preceded in death by his wife Dolores and daughter Debby Macon.Left to cherish his memory is His Children Linda Robinson, Sherry Brewer, Hal Hodge Jr. ,Dawn Alderman, Kathy Carmichael ,Michael Hodge, Billy Mitchell. And 15 Grand Children,31 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great grandchild. and scores of Nephews and nieces. Celebration of Life at First Landing Park June 30 at 11 :00 am. Family will see guest at Mike and Karon's
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 21, 2019