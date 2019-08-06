The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Harold S. Harper


1967 - 2019
Harold S. Harper, 52, died Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Harold was born January 28, 1967 in Portsmouth, Virginia and spent most of his life as a Virginia Beach resident. After graduating from Green Run High School in 1985, Harold served three years in the Unites States Army. He also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Thalia Volunteer Fire Department in Virginia Beach.

He retired in 2016 as a firefighter lieutenant from the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services after 20 years. Harold was an active member of the Beachcombers Corvette Club.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Harper. He is survived by his father, Forest Harper of Virginia Beach; several close friends and his Fire Department family.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel, 3600 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 6, 2019
