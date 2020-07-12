Harold W. Wall, age 93 and a WWll Navy Veteran, of Virginia Beach passed away on July 7th, 2020. Harold was born in in Pitt County, NC and was the son of Ade and Gladys Wall. He is survived by his son, Harold P. Wall (Karen); his daughters, Cindy Brunelle and Sheila Hacker; his brother, Hilton Wall; his sister, Bobbie Brandon; and his five grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Charity United Methodist Church on Saturday July 18th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation
. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com
.