1/
Harold W. Wall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold W. Wall, age 93 and a WWll Navy Veteran, of Virginia Beach passed away on July 7th, 2020. Harold was born in in Pitt County, NC and was the son of Ade and Gladys Wall. He is survived by his son, Harold P. Wall (Karen); his daughters, Cindy Brunelle and Sheila Hacker; his brother, Hilton Wall; his sister, Bobbie Brandon; and his five grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Charity United Methodist Church on Saturday July 18th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Charity United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved