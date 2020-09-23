Lifetime Norfolk resident Harrie Oscar Pearson III, 86, passed away peacefully September 16, 2020 of natural causes surrounded by family. Harrie, the son of Harry and Alice Pearson, was born January 11, 1934 and grew up in Willoughby. He was the husband of almost 60 years to the late Carolyn B. Pearson and the brother of the late Peter Pearson and Una Pearson Murphy. Harrie is survived by his sister Alice Pearson Reed of Virginia Beach and his brother Bill Pearson of Norfolk.
Harrie is also survived by his four children Susan Bousquet (Joe) of Norfolk Virginia, Stephen Pearson (Erik) of Bowie Maryland, Patty Eubanks (Matt) of Poquoson Virginia and Tony Pearson (Mary) of Norfolk Virginia and five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
After attending Norfolk Catholic High School, where he was a star athlete, Harrie served in the United States Navy and the Naval Reserve. He was a career employee for 36 years of C&P Telephone Company where he was recognized as a Pioneer. Harrie was an active member of Christ The King Church in Norfolk as well as frequent participant feeding the homeless with Norfolk Catholic Worker. Harrie volunteered for 27 years with Sentara Norfolk General in the heart hospital and he donated a total of 18 gallons of blood to the Red Cross.
Harrie was a basketball coach for Christ The King Church School and an avid golfer, including achieving four instances of a "Hole in One" at local golf courses. Harrie loved to travel, and along with his wife and friends, enjoyed many bus tours of the United States as well as a Caribbean cruise. He enjoyed sailing, puttering in the yard and spending time on the river at his cabin in Arrowhead North Carolina with his wife, family and friends.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on October 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for the family at Christ the King Catholic Church in Norfolk, Virginia, followed by inurnment in the columbarium there on site. The pandemic restrictions will limit attendance and prohibit a gathering after the service. The Mass will be live-streamed on the parish Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ctknorfolkva/
).