Harriet A. Tenney, 80, passed away September 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and beloved pets. Harriet was a lifelong Ocean View resident. She owned and operated Hairbenders Beauty Salon with her sister Madeline for over 30 years. She enjoyed playing cards and was a talented artist of many mediums. Her award-winning paintings were inspired by the Chesapeake Bay she loved so much. She was an advocate for animal rights, wildlife conservation and environmental causes.
Harriet was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Margaret Tenney and her daughter, Jaymie Stutzke. Her memory will be cherished by her surviving family, step-father Richard Jones, three siblings Madeleine Jordan(John), Harry Tenney(Janie), and John Tenney(Nancy), daughter Marie Waguespack(Jeff), son James Dickerson(Linda), eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a niece and nephew. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the SPCA or PETA. To express online condolences, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 5, 2019